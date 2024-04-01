Man dies after setting himself & house on fire during eviction

TechCrunch

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has transferred formal control of the eponymously firm's named corporate venture fund to Ian Cathaway, OpenAI confirmed to TechCrunch. The Open AI Startup Fund, launched in 2021, was initially set up with Altman as its named controller. The fund's initial GP structure was intended as a temporary arrangement, and Altman made no personal investment, nor did he have any financial interest, a spokesperson explained.