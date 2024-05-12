Man dies at Sacramento jail shortly after arrest

(FOX40.COM) — A man who was arrested and in the process of being fingerprinted died at the Sacramento County Jail on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:20 a.m., SCSO said a 55-year-old man was brought into custody by another agency, the Sacramento Police Department, for two misdemeanor warrants. Deputies said the man was “medically cleared for incarceration,” but did not specify what he was examined for.

Deputies surround Sacramento residence for woman with machete, not her home

About one hour after the medical examination, deputies said they attempted to fingerprint the man as part of the intake process. While being fingerprinted, the man became unresponsive, according to SCSO.

Deputies said medical staff and first responders attempted first-aid, CPR, and administering Narcan to the man. Despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead at the jail.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under internal investigation. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the name of the deceased after notification has been made to his next of kin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.