Man dies in Sacramento jail during fingerprinting — second death at sheriff’s facility in week

A 55-year-old man in custody died Sunday morning during intake at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It was the second death in a week at the downtown facility following the May 5 death of a 45-year-old man in custody when he was found unresponsive in a cell used by inmates to detox from narcotics.

Sunday’s death came after the man was taken into custody early Sunday by the Sacramento Police Department for two misdemeanor warrants. He had been medically cleared for incarceration but became unresponsive during fingerprinting about an hour later. He died at approximately 4:20 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and staff from the county’s Adult Correctional Health unit attempted life-saving measures — including the use of CPR and naloxone, a drug used to treat overdoses. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would complete an investigation following its internal procedures and state laws.

The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the man’s identity after his family has been notified.

The two deaths this month mark a total of 27 reported deaths while in custody at the Main Jail since January 2021.