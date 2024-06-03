Man dies in Raytown motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a man overnight in Raytown, Missouri.

According to the MSHP, 40-year-old Kevin Kirkendoll was driving on Raytown Road, just north of East 66th Street, at around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control of his 2009 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle.

The motorcycle then overturned and ejected Kirkendoll. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the crash report, Kirkendoll was wearing a helmet.

The MSHP said this was fatal crash 27 and fatality 28 for Troop A in 2024.

