Man dies in Perry County crash

READING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after crashing his pickup truck in Perry County Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said Alan Mowery, 74, of Somerset, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on Palomino Road in Reading Township at approximately 5 p.m. when he failed to make a curve in the road. The truck drove off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and then caught fire.

OSHP said Mowery was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was trapped inside the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Somerset Reading Township Fire/EMS, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

