Man dies in overnight Monroeville crash

A man died in an overnight crash in Monroeville.

The Allegheny County Police Department says units responded to the 4200 block of William Penn Highway in Monroeville around 12:50 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into construction equipment.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Michael Berkley, 37, of Monroeville.

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating and say witness interviews indicate the vehicle was speeding at the time of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Person arrested after SWAT response in Munhall Photos: Ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett selling his Cranberry Township home Mitch Trubisky, former Steelers QB, selling Edgeworth home VIDEO: 13 years ago: EF2 tornado ripped through Westmoreland County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts