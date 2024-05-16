Man dies one day after he was shot in Kansas City’s Northland, police say

A man died a day after he was shot this week in Kansas City’s Northland.

Officers responded to a disturbance around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 6500 block of Northwest Barry Road, where they found a man who had been shot, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police rendered aid and contacted emergency medical services, who took the victim to a hospital in critical condition. The victim died from his injuries the next day.

Detectives are working to learn what led to the shooting, DiMartino said.

The killing was the 53rd homicide in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 60 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS.