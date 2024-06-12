Man dies nearly four decades after assault in York; coroner rules death a homicide

A 64-year-old man who was injured 38 years ago in an assault in York has died, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Craig Tschudy was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. June 5 at Inners Creek Nursing Center in York Township, a news release states.

The cause of death is diffuse traumatic brain injury, and the manner is homicide, the release states.

Tschudy was assaulted with a baseball bat when he was 26 years old, the release states. York City Police investigated but never filed any charges because investigators were not able to identify the assailants. It was a case of mistaken identity.

His death has been ruled a homicide because his injuries eventually contributed to his death. Coroner cases do not have a statute of limitations, the release states.

Funeral services for Tschudy will be held today, according to his obituary. "PeeWee" "loved weightlifting and running around town in his wheelchair."

"PeeWee was a friendly person who spent all his life in York. He spent many days visiting the York City Police Dept. where he made many acquaintances and some good friends including Sharon Thurston, Tina Groff and Tammy Souders," the obituary states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man dies of homicide nearly four decades after assault in York, Pa.