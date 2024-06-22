Man dies with multiple stab wounds following attack in Manhattan subway station

An argument inside a Manhattan subway station ended with a man being brutally stabbed to death Friday.

Police responding to a 911 call found 40-year-old Johnny Medina bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the torso and neck, near the turnstiles at the 175th St. A train subway station near Fort Washington Ave. in Washington Heights around 5:55 p.m., cops said.

Witnesses saw Medina arguing with his killer near the bathrooms at the nearby J. Hood Wright Park before the pair descended into the station’s mezzanine, where the other man launched his savage attack, according to police sources.

Medics rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital in cardiac arrest, they said, but he could not be saved.

Medina was a well-like musician and fashion enthusiast known as “J McFly” in the community, said a friend.

“He was a nice kid. He was into fashion and making music,” said 50-year-old Alberto Frozani. “He was a designer, a real fashionista.”

Frozani was shocked as paramedics carried his dying friend out of the subway station and into an ambulance.

“I saw the ambulance pull up to take him out. It was terrible,” said Frozani. “People don’t value life no more.”

Another friend of Medina’s said he couldn’t imagine why anyone would want to kill him.

“We’re still trying to wrap our heads around it,” said Carlo Peguero, 30. “He was a really positive guy.”

No arrests have been made