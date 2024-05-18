Man dies after multiple people fire guns in KC apartment complex Saturday: Police

A man died after multiple people fired guns in an apartment complex in Kansas City’s Volker neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of Wyoming Street. Later, that call was upgraded to a shooting. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near Woodbridge Apartments.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and called an ambulance. Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Police said multiple people fired weapons, but the exact number was not immediately available. Three suspects were taken into custody, police said.

An officer arrives at the scene of a homicide in the 3400 block of Wyoming Street on Saturday.

Information on who called about the stolen vehicle was not available.

“The circumstances, while similar on many calls, vary to a degree on every call,” said Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a spokesman with KCPD.

Detectives were talking to witnesses and processing the scene for physical evidence. No other information was available.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.