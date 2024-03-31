Man dies after multiple officers shot him during a traffic stop Saturday in Gladstone

A man died after a Gladstone police officer and two Clay County sheriff’s deputies shot at him during a traffic stop Saturday.

Gladstone police requested help from the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. in the area of North Garfield Avenue and Northeast Englewood Road, according to Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

There was an interaction between a male passenger in the stopped vehicle and and police. Multiple officers fired their weapons and struck the man, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Deputies reported that shots had been fired at 10:36 p.m.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating.