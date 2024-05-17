Man dies after motorcycle crash on SPID early Friday morning

A 21-year-old man is dead after crashing a motorcycle into another vehicle early Friday morning on South Padre Island Drive at the intersection of Everhart Road, shutting down traffic for about 4 hours.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded at about 2:49 a.m. to a major crash that happened in the 4800 block of State Highway 358, according to senior officer Antonio Contreras. The motorcyclist was driving westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when he struck another vehicle from behind. A third vehicle traveling west then struck that same vehicle. None of the other motorists were injured.

Follow-up traffic investigators arrived to assist, the officer said. He noted that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28% of 18 total fatal motor vehicle crashes that happened in Corpus Christi in 2022 were due to speeding, and 3 of those fatal crashes resulted from motorcyclists speeding.

With May designated Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the City of Corpus Christi Public Works department reminds drivers to stay alert on the roads to achieve Vision Zero in Corpus Christi and end the streak of all vehicle-related deaths on Texas roads.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details will be reported when they are available.

