Man dies after Lynx bus crashes into car in Orange County, troopers say

A man has died after a crash with a Lynx bus in Orange County Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:36 p.m. at North Econlockhatchee Trail and Valencia College Lane.

FHP said the bus was heading north and approached North Econ and Valencia College Lane to turn left.

The Infinity G35 was traveling north on North Econ, and both vehicles had a green light.

According to FHP, the bus driver tried to turn left to go on Valencia College Lane and hit the Infinity.

The impact caused the car to run off the roadway, hit a concrete wall, and overturned, troopers said.

The Lynx bus driver, a 59-year-old man from Orlando, and the 5 passengers on the bus were not hospitalized.

Investigators said the Infinity driver died at the scene.

There is still a roadblock for the northbound lanes of North Econlockhatchee Trail.

