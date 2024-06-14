Man dies on Interstate 5 in Fife after his car is hit by a semi-truck, troopers say

A driver was killed in a wreck on Interstate 5 in Fife on Friday, the Washington State Patrol reported.

A 26-year-old Federal Way man was headed south on I-5 near 70th Avenue about 4:15 a.m. when his vehicle hit a disabled car stopped on the right shoulder, WSP reported. The Federal Way man’s car came to rest in roadway, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Federal Way man was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the disabled car, a 59-year-old Auburn woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The roadway was blocked for more than five hours after the wreck.