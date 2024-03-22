Man dies of injuries after police chase, shooting in Norfolk

The man that Norfolk police pursued in a vehicle chase and shot at on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said.

Santiago P. Lee, 45, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash and an exchange of gunfire with officers. He later died from his injuries, according to a post on X around 10 p.m. that night.

Police were pursuing Lee, who police said had outstanding warrants. The chase ended with a crash near the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Terminal Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. According to police, Lee fired at officers, and officers returned fire.

No officers were injured and the officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of an investigation by Virginia State Police.

