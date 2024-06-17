Man dies at hospital after 'family dispute turned violent' in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A homicide occurred on the 1100 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown Sunday night.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the incident, which happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., is “believed to be a family dispute turned violent.”

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said a male in his 50s died inside the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency room. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

The victim was “injured by a projectile believed to have been shot from something other than a firearm,” according to a text comment from Neugebauer.

Neugebauer added: “Law enforcement wants to speak with Phillip Bermudez. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact JPD (Johnstown Police Department) or Cambria County 911. Law enforcement believes there is no threat to the general public.”