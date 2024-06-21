Man dies in hospital after Downtown Portland assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was assaulted in Downtown Portland last week has died from his injuries, Portland police announced Friday.

The original incident happened June 12, when officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1900 block of Northwest Everett Street.

On arrival, they found a man — later identified as 51-year-old O’Marr Burnett — badly injured.

Although he was taken to a hospital, Burnett died two days later.

The Medical Examiner found Burnett died of “homicidal violence,” according to PPB.

Police say no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Portland police.

