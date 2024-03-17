Man dies of gunshot wounds at Inman, Davies streets in Akron

Akron police detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man who was shot early Sunday morning.

At around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to Inman Street and E. Archwood Avenue on reports of a shot being fired. They found the man with apparent gunshot wounds a few blocks away at Inman and Davies Streets. Responding officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

Akron police investigators determined that the man was walking on Inman Street after leaving a bar in the 700 block of E. Archwood Avenue. Moments later, the victim was confronted by an unknown assailant, who produced a handgun and shot him several times. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting.

An altercation at the establishment may have proceeded to the fatal shooting, police said. Evidence of the crime was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on the departments website at www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police investigate shooting death at Inman, Davies streets