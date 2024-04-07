Man dies from gunshot wounds in Carlsbad, police report
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are looking for information after a person was shot and died.
According to the Carlsbad Police Department, an unresponsive man was reported just after 10 p.m. near the 1900 block of Boyd Drive on April 1. Officials determined the man had died due to gunshot wounds.
If you have information about the incident, contact the police at 575-885-2111 ext. 0 or Detective Ryan Kinnikin at 575-885-2111 ext. 2216.
There may be a reward for turning in tips that lead to an arrest.
