Man dies after gunman knocks on door and opens fire in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

A 28-year-old man was fatally wounded overnight when a known gunman fired shots through his door in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a known gunman went to the victim’s residence in the 200 block of East 69th Place and knocked on the door before firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim suffered a wound to the left side of the chest, and was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No one was in custody for the fatal shooting, and detectives were investigating.