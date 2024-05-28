Man dies after going swimming in sea off Welsh coast

A Coastguard helicopter circles around Barmouth Beach in Gwynedd, north-west Wales, after reports of a swimmer in distress

A 20-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea in north-west Wales on Bank Holiday Monday, police have said.

Police and rescue teams from the RNLI and the coastguard were involved in an operation to rescue the man, who had got into trouble swimming in the Barmouth area, Gwynedd.

He was found shortly before 8pm and was taken to hospital via air ambulance, where he died.

A coastguard helicopter at Barmouth Beach. A man died after going swimming in the sea

Barmouth coastguard at the scene of the incident where a swimmer got into distress

The coastguard station at Barmouth in north-west Wales

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Richard Griffith, of North Wales Police, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t already spoken to police or may have any footage to contact the police quoting reference 24000477242.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who we continue to support, and the coroner has been informed.”

