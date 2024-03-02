Man dies in Friday night car crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is dead after a Friday night car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV was headed eastbound on Interstate 10 toward the 61-mile marker when it left the roadway and collided with the tree line on I-10’s south shoulder, according to an FHP news release.

The driver, a 39-year-old man who was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

Next of kin hadn’t been notified as of this writing.

