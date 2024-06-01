Man dies Friday night after being shot multiple times on South Side

A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times Friday evening in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a man was on the sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Loomis Boulevard when he was approached by two gunmen who opened fire, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.