A Monett man died Friday evening from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in west Springfield, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James W. King, 46, reportedly collided with a southbound Jeep Wrangler on Farm Road 115 near West Sunshine Road and James River Freeway. Details of what led up to the 5:40 p.m. crash were not available.

MSHP said King, who was wearing a helmet and operating a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, died hours later at a local hospital. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.

King's death marked the third motorcycle-related fatality in Greene County in five days, two of which occurred in the Springfield city limits.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man dies in Friday motorcycle crash in West Springfield