Man dies in Fresno shooting, suspect on the run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a shooting that took place in Fresno late Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. they responded to the 1500 block of North 9th Street next to the McKinley Avenue canal for an eight-round ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported a man believed to be about 35 years old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say life-saving measures were administered to the man before he was transferred to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

Investigators say the suspect was believed to have fled on foot and that they are working to locate them. Detectives add that they are actively working with witnesses and gathering surveillance video to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

