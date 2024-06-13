Man shot and killed in a vehicle at a Kansas City business parking lot

A man died following a shooting Wednesday night outside a Kansas City business.

Officers responded just before midnight Wednesday night to a shooting at a business near East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

They found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the business’ parking lot. Emergency medical crews arrived and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives believe there was an interaction between an unknown number of people that led to the shooting. Police haven’t identified a person of interest or taken anyone into custody.

The killing was the 69th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 84 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.