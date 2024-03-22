Man dies following shooting near Columbia Falls

Mar. 22—A man allegedly opened fire on people at a Columbia Falls home Wednesday night before fleeing and prompting a standoff with members of the Northwest Regional SWAT team, authorities say.

The man, who later died by suicide, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, has not been identified. The investigation remains ongoing and authorities are contacting the man's next of kin, officials said.

The gunfire on the 100 block of South Hilltop Road began about 10:17 p.m., March 20, officials said in a press release issued the following day. Responding Sheriff's Office deputies learned that the man had allegedly come to the home, opened fire and then left. Working with Columbia Falls Police officers, deputies found the man's vehicle on the 500 block of 10th Avenue West North.

Authorities suspected the man, who allegedly previously indicated he planned to engage in a shootout with law enforcement, had several firearms inside the home where he was holed up, officials said. With attempts to contact him unsuccessful, the SWAT team used gas munitions and noise flash diversionary devices, though neither elicited a response, authorities said.

A drone subsequently sent into the home located the man, prompting SWAT team members to enter. They found the man dead inside, officials said.