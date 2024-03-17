Man dies following shooting in Kansas City’s South Side early Sunday, police say

A man died following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 1:26 a.m. to the area of 94th Terrace and Cable Road, where they found a man who had been shot, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, and investigators processed the scene for evidence to learn what happened leading up to the incident.

The killing was the 27th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 35 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.