Man dies after firing at officers during standoff

Jun. 2—SAYBROOK — A Tyron Road man died after a standoff with SWAT and police Friday night.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office received a call about 7 p.m. of a man pointing a gun at his neighbors and their children on Tyron Road, according to Sheriff William R. Niemi.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man came out of the house, pointing a gun at deputies and threatening them. He then retreated back into his house, according to sheriff reports.

Several attempts to negotiate with the man failed and he did not respond to the deputies' verbal commands, reports show.

The Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake Counties SWAT team was dispatched to assist deputies on the scene.

The SWAT team also tried to negotiate with the man for several hours, to no avail, according to the sheriff's report.

The man then began shooting out of a window of the home, striking the SWAT vehicles. Deputies returned fire, killing the man, reports show.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is investigating the incident.

Niemi said no other information will be released at this time.