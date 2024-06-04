Man dies after firefighters found him unresponsive in Plain City house fire

One man is dead after a fire at a house Tuesday morning in Plain City, the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District said.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 300 block of Bigelow Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters found an unresponsive man in his 40s after they went into the house. The man later died, McKee said.

Jul 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Police and SWAT officers serve an arrest warrant at a University District apartment.

McKee said the man, who police and fire officials have not identified, was the only person in the house at the time of the fire, and no one else was hurt.

Pleasant Valley Fire Marshal Bryan Adams said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

bagallion@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Plain City house fire kills one man, officials say