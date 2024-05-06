Man dies after falling off cruise ship in Australia

A general view of Sydney Heads after the body of a man who went overboard a cruise ship was recovered in the waters outside of Sydney. Bianca De Marchi/AAP/dpa

Australian police have found a man's body off Sydney's coast while searching for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard on Monday.

The man fell overboard before dawn near Sydney Heads, about 18 kilometres from the shore, with police and other emergency services launching a search, New South Wales police said.

About 10:30 am (0030 GMT), officers located the body and retrieved it, police said.

Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner and have launched an investigation into how the incident unfolded.

P&O Cruises' ship Pacific Adventure was due to arrive in Sydney Harbour on Monday.

"We thank guests for their care, understanding and patience on what's been a distressing day for guests and crew," a statement from the company said, as quoted by local media. "Our thoughts are with the family of the guest at this difficult time."

The ship was making its way back to Sydney from a three-day trip to Queensland's Morton Island.

