Man dies after Fall River boating incident on Taunton River

FALL RIVER — One male has died as a result of a boating incident on the Taunton River Wednesday morning, according to Fall River Police Department spokesperson Moses Pereira.

At approximately 6:40 a,m. FRPD received a report of two individuals in distress in the Taunton River. The Harbormaster's Assistant responded along with several police, fire and EMS units and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

According to the police press release, "the two brothers had gone fishing in the Taunton River when their propeller got caught in a rope. While attempting to free the propeller, the vessel began taking on water. At some point, both men ended up in the water. One of the men was able to take hold of a flotation device, while the other was unable to stay afloat.

First responders were able to remove him from the water and he was subsequently transported to Saint Anne's Hospital where died from his injuries.

The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crimes Division and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River police report a man has died following a marine rescue