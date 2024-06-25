Man dies in Fairfield County motorcycle crash

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Fairfield County Monday.

A 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, driven by a 59-year-old Newark man, was traveling west on U.S. Route 22 at approximately 3:37 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At the same time, a 2005 Honda VTX motorcycle driven by Jared O. Ross, of Williamsport, was traveling east on US-22.

State police said the Mitsubishi crossed the center of the road, hitting the motorcycle head on, which caused the motorcycle to drive off the right side of the road. Ross was thrown from the bike.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Amanda Township Fire Department, Bloom Township Fire Department, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

