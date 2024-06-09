Montgomery police are investigating a fatal early Sunday morning shooting.

At about 2:30 a.m., MPD and police and fire medics went to the 2100 block of East Boulevard on a report of a shooting, said Capt. Raymond Carson, a spokesman for the Montgomery Police Department. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead, Carson said.

The man's name was not released.

The circumstances of the case remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man dies in early Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery