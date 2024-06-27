Man dies due to apparent drowning at Houston Lake in Platte County, officials say

A man died due to an apparent drowning late Wednesday at a Platte County lake.

Fire crews responded around 8:30 p.m. on a mutual aid call to Houston Lake, where they found a man floating in water near a small dock, according to Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

The man appeared to have been fishing off the dock, when he ended up in the water unwitnessed, Hopkins said. Investigators don’t know when or how he entered the water.

Two members of the fire department’s rescue crew recovered the body and, not knowing how long it had been in the lake, performed CPR. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the apparent drowning.