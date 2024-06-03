Man dies after drowning in Campbellsville lake

A 69-year-old man is dead after drowning in a Campbellsville lake Sunday, fire and rescue officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to Green River Lake State Park just after 6 p.m. in response to a report of a "person in distress the water," Campbellsville Fire & Rescue said in a statement Sunday night. Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and his vehicle were missing in the lake. They interviewed witnesses in an effort to determine the man's approximate location.

Three rescue divers found the man 15 feet deep in the water and about 110 feet from a boat ramp, Campbellsville Fire & Rescue said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was located just after 7 p.m. and his vehicle was recovered from the lake an hour late. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement and Taylor County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

The man's identity was not given in the statement from Campbellsville Fire & Rescue.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Man dies from drowning at Green River Lake Park