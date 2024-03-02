Man dies after driving into Vermont Vista building

A man died early Saturday morning after he crashed into a building in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Vermont Vista neighborhood, police confirmed.

The crash was reported at 5:49 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Figueroa and 106th Streets and found a vehicle that collided with a building.

The driver, only identified as a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

As of Saturday it remained unknown whether drugs or alcohol was a factor. Police were actively investigating the cause of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.