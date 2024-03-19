Man dies after driving backward off boat ramp into Concord Pond; police investigating

A 72-year-old man from Baltimore died Monday night after his truck sank into Concord Pond near Seaford, according to Delaware State Police.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Police said that the man was backing down the Concord Pond boat ramp in a Nissan Frontier pickup truck to load a canoe at 5:29 p.m. He lost control of the truck "for reasons still under investigation," according to police, and drove backwards into the water.

Police said rescue crews were able to free the man from the truck, which was submerged in the water. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

