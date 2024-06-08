Man dies in deputy-involved shooting after ramming patrol vehicle Friday evening

Deputies shot and killed a man on Old Moultrie Road at US-1 South, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, a concerned family member contacted the SJSO about the man. Officials said the family member told them the man “had been drinking alcohol, was making suicidal remarks and left his residence with a firearm.”

Deputies located his vehicle and tried to do a welfare check.

According to deputies, he was armed and uncooperative. The man then began to ram one of the patrol vehicles.

”He was not cooperating, and yea, he made a choice,” a witness told Action News Jax.

That’s when four deputies fired their guns.

Life-saving efforts were made, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SJSO said no other deputies or bystanders were hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is going to be released at this time.

