Man dies in crash on I-10 on Sunday

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday on Interstate 10 in Desert Center.

The death on the westbound 10 Freeway just east of Hayfield Road at mile marker 91 was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man’s vehicle dropped 80 to 100 feet down a dirt embankment, the CHP reported.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim apparently died at the scene, according to the CHP. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP temporarily blocked several lanes of traffic on the 10 Freeway to handle the death investigation. Those lanes were later cleared.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man dies in crash on I-10 on Sunday