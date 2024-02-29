A 75-year-old man died on Thursday while driving on state Route 74 when he crashed into a tow truck in the oncoming lane.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 74 near Vista Point, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman David Torres told City News Service that the man and an elderly woman were in a white Subaru Crosstrek going down the mountain when, for reasons still under investigation, they crossed over double solid lines and crashed into a tow truck.

The man driving the Subaru died as a result of the crash, Torres said. The woman in the vehicle with him sustained moderate injuries and the tow truck driver sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.

Both lanes were closed as the vehicles were moved out of the lanes, according to Torres. It was not immediately known how long the closure would remain in place for.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man dies after colliding with tow truck on Highway 74 near Vista Point