Man dies on College Avenue, marking third KC homicide over Memorial Day weekend: Police

Police are investigating circumstances that led to a man dying in a neighborhood near Indiana Park Monday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 2500 block of College Avenue on a call for medical assistance. Officers found a man lying unresponsive in the street. The man had wounds, but they did not appear to be from gunshots, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with Kansas City police.

The initial call to police came from someone who saw the man lying in the street, Gonzalez said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any other information about the injuries the man suffered from.

Gonzalez said homicide detectives were assigned to the case because of the injuries discovered and diagnosed by paramedics.

“Unfortunately, we have another homicide on our books on a holiday weekend,” Gonzalez said.

Detectives were gathering evidence from the scene and collecting witness statements from people in the neighborhood to get a better idea of what happened to the man.

“We didn’t have any calls for service in the area that would indicate some kind of disturbance took place, so we don’t have a ton of information on what happened and why it happened,” Gonzalez said.

Officer Alayna Gonzalez speaks to media near 2500 College Avenue after a third homicide over Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2024.

The man found Monday morning was the city’s third homicide since Friday.

A man was found dead from gunshot wounds near a car wash Friday. Early Sunday, one person died and five people were injured following a shooting in Kansas City’s Westport Entertainment District.

Last year, the city recorded seven homicides over Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Quinton Lucas urged the community on Friday to refrain from violence over Memorial Day weekend. In his remarks, Lucas said homicides in the city were down 15% compared to a five-year average at this point in the year.

He cautioned that other cities which have seen previous drops in homicides have seen rising numbers this year. But he said Kansas City was “trending in the right direction.”

Monday’s killing is Kansas City’s 59th homicide of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Nathan Pilling, Andrea Klick and Ilana Arougheti contributed to this report.