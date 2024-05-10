Man dies after car spins out in rain down Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man died Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his car in the heavy rain and spun out as he was coming down Provo Canyon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, just before 4 p.m. a Chevy cobalt was coming down the canyon westbound. Due to the heavy rain, the driver lost control and he spun out into eastbound lanes.

A Kia Sorrento hit the driver side of the Chevy, fatally injuring the man.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Sorrento was also injured and transported to the hospital.

Officials have blocked the eastbound lanes and have one lane each direction going in the westbound lanes.

There is no further information available at this time.

