Man dies after car intentionally hits him on Brookshire Boulevard

Police are investigating a car accident as a homicide after discovering a man was intentionally hit on Brookshire Boulevard on Saturday morning.

The man was hit around 3:30 a.m. near the Elite Arcade in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say they found an adult man with life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run.

The victim, later identified as 58-year-old Tony Ray Smith, went to the hospital, where he died.

The initial investigation points to the man being intentionally struck. Police haven’t said whether they have a suspect identified.

It’s unclear whether the man was in a vehicle or not.

Homicide unit detectives are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

