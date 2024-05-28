Man dies after boat capsizes in Ochlockonee Bay over Memorial Day weekend

A man died after a boat capsized in Ochlockonee Bay in Wakulla County over Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC sent its dive team to the bay near RoHo Landing "after a report of a capsized vessel" was called in just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"Three adults and two juveniles went into the water," FWC spokesperson Faith Flawn said in a statement. "All but one subject, Scott Allen Ketter, 61, made it to the shoreline safely."

Divers recovered the body of the victim from the bay, and Flawn said the incident is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it is available, she said.

