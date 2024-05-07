Man dies after being trapped under lawn mower in Ohio

A man is dead after being trapped under a lawn mower in Ohio on Monday.

Medics were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to Keller Road on initial reports of a man trapped under a lawn mower, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

They removed the mower and found a 62-year-old man dead.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Officer has not released his name.

The incident remains under investigation.