Man dies after being swept into New England river while fishing with son on Father’s Day

Authorities have identified a man who died after being swept into a New England river while fishing with his son on Father’s Day.

James Wescott, 56, of Fremont, New Hampshire, was fly fishing on the Kennebec River in Embden, Maine, with his 34-year-old son, Jarod Wescott, around 8 a.m. Sunday morning when he attempted to walk out to a gravel bar in the water, lost his footing, and fell into the rushing river, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

James’ waders quickly filled with water because he wasn’t wearing a wading belt and the swift river washed him downstream, an Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson said in a news release.

Jarod removed his waders and jumped into the river in an attempt to save his father but he was unable to reach him. Jarod then rushed to a nearby ATV trail and flagged down a rider who called 911 around 8:30 a.m.

The Anson, Solon, Madison, and Skowhegan fire departments all responded to the scene and quickly located James, but he was said to be unresponsive.

James was taken to Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home in Skowhegan.

