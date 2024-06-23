Man dies after being stabbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man died after being stabbed in Southeast D.C.

Police said that on June 22 at about 8:08 p.m., they responded to the 3500 block of East Capitol St for the report of an assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man died at the scene.

