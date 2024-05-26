Man dies after being stabbed in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man died after being stabbed on Sunday morning in Northwest D.C.

Police said that at about 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to a stabbing at the 500 block of Harvard Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed.

The man was conscious and breathing at the scene but later died.

