Man dies after being shot in Tampa, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported another deadly shooting in the city of Tampa Sunday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting on West Paris Street at 12:33 a.m.

1 dead in shooting at Tampa gentlemen’s club

When they arrived, the found a man who was shot in the lower body. He died after being taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, no arrests have been reported. However, the sheriff’s office believes there is no threat to the public.

This is one of two shootings reported in the city. The other, unrelated shooting took place at a gentlemen’s club in the Tampa Police Department’s jurisdiction.

